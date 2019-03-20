Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Hadden. View Sign

LIMESTONE, N.Y. - Kathleen L. Hadden, of 1430 Route 219 North, passed away on Saturday (March 16, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 18, 1933, in Wellsville, and was a daughter of Claude and Esther Hunt Hills. On June 10, 1955, in Cuba, she married her husband of 63 years, T. Patrick Hadden, who survives.

Kathleen attended the Belmont School. She worked for Farnsworth Cookie Factory in Cuba for four or five years in the early 1950s. Kathleen worked at the Castle Restaurant for a number of years before going to work at St. Bonaventure University for about five years. She started driving school buses in the early 1970s for Limestone School District and then for Allegany-Limestone School District, until she retired in 2006 after about 32 years.

Kathleen was baptized a Jehovah's Witness. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Congregation in Minard Run, Pa. Kathleen enjoyed doing the door to door ministry until her health problems overcame her ability to do it, then she started a letter writing campaign to spread God's word.

Along with her loving husband, Kathleen is survived by three sons, Theodore P. Hadden of Owens Mills, Md., Raymond C. Hadden of Whitney, Texas, and Kenneth L. (Robyne) Hadden of Bradford, Pa; six grandchildren, Megan, Molly, Charlene, Kali, Taten and Tayona; and six siblings, Ted Hills, Keith Hills, Judy Wagner, Linda Brown, Jane Alexander and Gloria Huey.

Kathleen was predeceased by six siblings.

At her request, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Congregation; or to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790.

