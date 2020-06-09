Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS - Kathleen "Katie" E. Jacob, 77, of 139 Penn Road, St. Marys, passed away at her home on Monday (June 8, 2020) surrounded by her beloved family after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home.



