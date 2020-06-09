Kathleen Jacob
1942 - 2020
ST. MARYS - Kathleen "Katie" E. Jacob, 77, of 139 Penn Road, St. Marys, passed away at her home on Monday (June 8, 2020) surrounded by her beloved family after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
