Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Pearson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Pearson Obituary
KANE - Kathleen "Kay" G. Pearson, 85, formerly of Hazel Hurst, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center in Smethport.
Born Aug. 21, 1934, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Kingsley and Geraldine Bryman. She was married to Fred Pearson who preceded her in death.
Kay was the editor of the Kane Republican for many years.
Surviving are two sons, Theodore C. (Kimberly) Johnson Jr. of Fairfax Station, Va., and Todd B. (Laura) Johnson of Titusville; five granddaughters, Megan McClain, Amanda Blankinship, Lara Johnson, Marie Johnson and Bari Johnson; four grandsons, Bryan Johnson, James Johnson, Josh Johnson and Jordan Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Karen Johnson of Mount Jewett; and a great-grandson, Maddox McClain.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Emil "Tim" Johnson; her stepmother, Helen Bryman; her first husband, Theodore Johnson; a half brother, Barry Bryman; and a stepsister, Ann Jones.
Friends and family may attend a memorial service for Kay at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. at 3 p.m. Friday with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now