KANE - Kathleen "Kay" G. Pearson, 85, formerly of Hazel Hurst, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center in Smethport.
Born Aug. 21, 1934, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Kingsley and Geraldine Bryman. She was married to Fred Pearson who preceded her in death.
Kay was the editor of the Kane Republican for many years.
Surviving are two sons, Theodore C. (Kimberly) Johnson Jr. of Fairfax Station, Va., and Todd B. (Laura) Johnson of Titusville; five granddaughters, Megan McClain, Amanda Blankinship, Lara Johnson, Marie Johnson and Bari Johnson; four grandsons, Bryan Johnson, James Johnson, Josh Johnson and Jordan Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Karen Johnson of Mount Jewett; and a great-grandson, Maddox McClain.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Emil "Tim" Johnson; her stepmother, Helen Bryman; her first husband, Theodore Johnson; a half brother, Barry Bryman; and a stepsister, Ann Jones.
Friends and family may attend a memorial service for Kay at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. at 3 p.m. Friday with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019