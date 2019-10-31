|
FREWSBURG, N.Y. - Kathryn M. "Kay" Atwood, 83, of Main Street, East Randolph, formerly of Corbett Hill Road, Randolph, passed away peacefully while in Rehab therapy at the Lutheran Home in Jamestown on Monday (Oct. 28, 2019).
She was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Kane, Pa., the daughter of the late Leslie William "Bill" Gulnac and Susan "Sue" Brogan Gulnac.
Kay grew up in Bradford, Pa. and was a 1954 graduate of Bradford Area High School. Following her marriage to Paul James Atwood on Dec. 31, 1955, she moved to Randolph. At the time of Kay's retirement she worked at Will Care Health Care in Jamestown. In earlier years she had worked at Metallic Ladder in Randolph.
She was a former communicant of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Randolph, where she was active in the Altar & Rosary Society and had been the coordinator for their funeral dinners. She was a member of the Randolph ECHO Senior Nutrition Program, The Red Hat Society and formerly the Young Women of Randolph Club.
Her interests included crocheting, sewing, embroidery, gardening and reading.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy A. Zollinger and husband Jim of Seymour, Tenn.; two sons, Michael J. Atwood of Albion and Patrick J. Atwood of Randolph; a brother; Walter "Pete" Gulnac and wife Trudy of Lewis Run, Pa.; a sister, Sally Dahlin of North Tonawanda; six grandchildren, Melissa (Jackie) Ownby, Kerri-Al-Khazraji, Candida Abbey, Hannah Abbey, Ashley (Emory) Abbey and James (Sierra) Atwood, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Sue Gulnac and husband Jim Atwood in 2005.
The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church Street, Randolph, from where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Pastor Zachary Musselman will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Randolph.
To leave condolences for the family, log on to www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials if desired, may be sent to the Randolph Free Library or to the Randolph Community Cupboard.
Published in The Bradford Era on Oct. 31, 2019