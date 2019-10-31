|
AUSTIN - Kathryn Sue Schroll, 80, of Austin, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at her residence.
Kathryn was born on April 10, 1939 in Syracuse, Kan., the daughter of the late A. Keith and Virginia Winship Schroll.
Kathryn was a factory worker for Sylvania and Emporium Specialties Co. She was a member of the Syracuse United Methodist Church and the E.O. Austin Historical Society. She loved crocheting, cross stitching and bowling. Kathryn also enjoyed sports and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving are a son, Tim (Tonia) Butler of Austin; a daughter, Denise Owens of Costello; a brother, James Schroll of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; a sister, Jayne Pritt of Port Allegany; a sister-in-law, Hilda Schroll-Smith of Port Allegany; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Kathryn's name be made to the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society, P.O. Box 412, Austin, PA 16720.
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019