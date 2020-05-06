ELDRED - Kay Amster, 81, of Moody Hollow Road, passed away in the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) following a lengthy illness.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home are incomplete and will be announced with the complete obituary.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home are incomplete and will be announced with the complete obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 8, 2020.