ST. MARYS - Kay L. Copley, 64, of 35 Anderson St., Mount Jewett, passed away Sunday (April 5, 2020) at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a battle with cancer.
She was born Sept. 11, 1955, in Kane, daughter of the late Millard and Nora Francart Davis. Kay was a graduate of Kane Area High School and was an employee of Walmart in Bradford.
Kay is survived by a daughter, Paula (Ivan) Smith of St. Marys; two sons, Robert William (Kristi) Copley Jr. of Tioga and John P. (Kendra) Copley of Allentown; eight grandchildren; and by two brothers, Millard Davis of Whitehaven and Theodore Davis of DuBois.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Winson; and by a brother, William Davis.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020