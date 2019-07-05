Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Duree. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sawyer Evangelical Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Joy Duree, 80, of Russell Boulevard, Bradford, passed away Saturday (June 29, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.

Born on Nov. 29, 1938, in Brownstown, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Tessie Hunter Stolte. She graduated from St. Elmo (Ill.) High School in 1956, and later beautician school.

On June 9, 1956, in the Church of God in St. Elmo before Rev. H.H. Ward, she married Wayne O. Duree, who survives.

Kay worked for H&R Block while in Illinois. They moved to Bradford in 1973, and she worked at Pecora Grocery Store, and later as a beautician at Audrey's Beauty Salon, where she retired from after 20 years.

She was an active member of the Sawyer Church, the Eastern Star, Christian Women's group, and the Red Hats Club. She loved reading, cooking and baking. She had the ability to never need a recipe to cook. Kay's greatest joy came from spending time with family and grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Wayne, of 63 years, are two daughters, Pam Hale of Bradford and Lisa (Carl) Larson of Sanford, N.C.; two brothers, Bill Stolte of Vandalia, Ill., and Larry Stolte of St. James, Ill.; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Sherry Stewart, who died Dec. 11, 1999, and Debra Crum, who died Sept. 24, 2011; two sisters, Dorothy King and Audrey Keith; and one brother, Terry Stolte.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the Sawyer Evangelical Church, with the Rev. Brad Preston officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sawyer Evangelical Church, the or the .

Online condolences may be expressed at

