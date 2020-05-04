KANE - Kay C. Ellison, 80, of 223 Park Avenue, Kane, died early Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 at her residence.
Born Oct. 26, 1939, in Kane, she was the daughter of Cecil and Madge Fairweather Ellison. On Nov. 5, 1955, in Ridgway, she married Everett D. Ellison, who died last Jan. 15.
Kay had been manager of both McCrory's and Dollar General in Kane.
She was a member of Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kane, where she served in many capacities. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Anita (Joseph) Byrne of Erie, Karen (Paul) Gurdak of Kane and Judy (Terry) Casolo of York. Ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a nephew also survive.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by a brother, Howard Oyler.
A graveside service will be held privately this weekend at Highland Cemetery with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 4 to May 11, 2020.