Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Keith Kelley


1951 - 2019
Keith Kelley Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Keith A. Kelley, 68, of Coudersport, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) in Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y.
He was born Sept. 5, 1951, in Sedalia, a son of Clark A. and Joyce Babola Kelley. On Feb. 14, 2001, in Sedalia, Mo., he married Deborah L. Glogouski Taylor, who survives.
Keith graduated from Port Allegany High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was employed by Pittsburgh Corning Corp. for 40 years retiring as Port Allegany plant manager in 2013.
Keith was a member of the Emporium Country Club, Loyal Order of Moose # 460 of Port Allegany, Sons of the American Legion of Coudersport, and the Woodland Hunting Group.
In his retirement Keith enjoyed fly fishing, pheasant hunting with his companion Bailey, riding snowmobiles and four wheelers, and playing golf and enjoying the 19th hole with his close friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother Joyce are two sons, Brian Kelley of Port Allegany and Jason (Stephanie) Kelley of Eden, N.Y.; one daughter; Amanda (Kyle) Hawver of Blandon; four grandchildren, Isla and Bryce Kelley and Zoe and Olivia Hawver; one sister, Holly (Herb) Stortz of Wilson, N.Y.; and two nephews, Alex and Ben Stortz.
Keith will also be lovingly remembered by three stepchildren and their spouses and five stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father
At Keith's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
