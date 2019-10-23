|
|
Kendra Coy Combs, 52, formerly of Williams Street, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Kendra was born in Bradford, on July 29, 1967, she was a daughter of Janice I. Goldin Coy, who survives, and the late Russell Coy.
She was a graduate of Bradford Area High School.
Kendra was employed at Servco Services.
She was a very kind and caring person, who would do anything for anybody.
Surviving in addition to her mother, is one daughter, Heather Combs, one son, Garrett Combs, one sister, Becky Gonzalez, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, and one brother Russell Larry Coy.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Willow Dale Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019