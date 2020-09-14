ELDRED - Brother Kendrick L. Durphy, 90, of Sun Valley Road, passed away on Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
Born on Dec. 30, 1929, in Carrollton, Cattaraugus County, N.Y., he was a son of Albert and Mildred Marsh Durphy. On June 21, 1955, in the First Methodist Church in Olean, N.Y., he married Winifred M. Copeland, who survives.
He has resided on his farm on Sun Valley Road since 1965. Brother Ken was a veteran of the Korean War having served with the U.S. Navy on the destroyer, the USS Corry, as a gunners mate. After his military service he worked in the Oil Fields in Texas and upon returning to this area he was employed by the Alcas Cutlery in Olean for 18 years and at the same time started the dairy farm in Sun Valley, which he and his family operated for many years. Brother Ken was then ordained into the Evangelistic Ministry, having traveled in the Ministry from Florida to Prince Edward Island, Canada. For several years he pastured the Grimes Goodwill Union Church, in Port Allegany and later a church in Mississippi. In 1992 he and his family built and operated the Maranatha Christian Training Center in Sun Valley, where he and Winifred aided people who were in need of housing and Spiritual guidance.
He was founder and minister of the Maranatha Christian Training Center. He loved farming and his tractors, taking care of his animals and reading and studying his Bible.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Rev. Ernest (Darlene) Durphy of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Terry (Donna) Durphy and Thomas (Janice) Durphy, both of Norwich Township, and a daughter, Deborah (Richard) Woods of Eldred; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Williams of Smethport.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Newman; and two step-brothers, Billy and Bobby Morgan.
Friends may call on Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. with the Pastor Ronald Frazier and the Pastor Lowell Hicks co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint. Full Military Honors will be presented by the Eldred American Legion Post 887 Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Kendrick Durphy burial fund, care of the Frame Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com