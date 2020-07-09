WELLINGTON, Ohio - Kenneth Raymond Butler, of Amherst, Ohio, passed peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020.
He passed eight days after his bride of 65 years, Shirley Ann Butler. The two would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in August.
Born on Feb. 25, 1931, to John and Olive Butler in Spencer, Ohio, he was a 1949 graduate of Wellington High school, where he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball.
Ken served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, earning the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal. Ken was a proud and staunch supporter of all American veterans.
Ken was preceded in death by both parents, and brothers Paul and Earl Butler. He is survived by one brother, Clyde Butler (Joyce). He is also survived by three children: Bethany Bellush of Lorain, Ohio; Amy Irish (Richard) of Wellington, OH: and Bret A. Butler (Jackie) of Bradford, Pa. Ken also leaves five grandchildren: Michael McMillan (Amy) of Grafton, Ohio; Mitch McMillan (Eugena) of Lorain, Ohio; Maren Duelly (Brian) of LaGrange, Ohio; Kenneth Mandeville (Shelly) of Wellington, Ohio; and Bret J. Butler of Bradford, Pa. Ken was also blessed with six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, along with many nieces and nephews.
After coming home from the Korean War, Ken worked and retired from the Wellington Post Office, with 33 years of service. During this time, he also owned and operated "Ken's Gun Den" in Wellington, a small hunting and fishing store.
Ken loved sports, and never missed a ball game that his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren were either playing or coaching in. An avid sportsman, his life passion was spending time at his hunting and fishing camp in the Allegheny National Forest in Sheffield, Pa. Ken loved all forms of hunting and fishing, and sharing those times with his family and friends. Ken was also a life member of both the National Rifle Association and the Ohio Gun Collectors Association. Ken also enjoyed spending time in Bradford, Pa., where he had many friends and family. He particularly enjoyed attending the Big 30 Football game and also assisting with the Bradford Festa Italiana from start to finish.
An active member of the Gathering Community Church in the Midway Mall, Ken loved assisting in any way that he could, alongside his wife. Ken was a devout Christian, and lived his faith authentically.
A drive through visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street, Wellington. A memorial service to celebrate both Ken and Shirley Butler's life will be forthcoming and announced at a later time, to be officiated by Pastor Tom Shumate of the Gathering Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gathering Community Church (43 Lakeview Dr., Grafton, OH, 44044) or the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Athletic Department Donny Johnson Endowment Fund (300 Campus Dr., Bradford, PA, 16701). Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.