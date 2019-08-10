|
SMETHPORT - Kenneth L. Howard, 88, of West Valley Road, passed away Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital.
Born Jan. 19, 1931, in Bradford, he was a son of William L. and Angeline Trumbull Howard. On March 20, 1954, in Cuba, N.Y., he married Elizabeth Arlene Keesler, who survives. They were married 65 years.
Kenneth graduated from Hamlin Township High School, Hazel Hurst, class of 1948.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the US Air Force, from February 1952 to February 1956.
Mr. Howard was employed with Quaker State Refinery, for 40 years, and 3 years with Petro Wax, Farmers Valley, before retiring in 1993.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended the United Methodist Church, Smethport, where he served as an usher for many years. He was a member of the VFW, Post 2497, Smethport, American Association of Retired Persons, and was an avid gardener and lawn keeper. He also enjoyed carpentry and hunting.
Surviving are three daughters, Pamella S. Howard of Duke Center, Vicky E. (Carl) Burris of Ormsby, and Karla L. Black of Smethport; four grandchildren: Meggan Hidalgo of Gilbert, Ariz., Stephanie, Tyler, and Morgan Black, all of Smethport; two great-grandchildren: Kamden and Preslee Hidalgo, both of Gilbert, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Joseph, James and Robert Howard; and a sister, Elizabeth Burley.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church, Smethport, or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 10, 2019