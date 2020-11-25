1/1
Kenneth Kirk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Kirk, 70, of 650 Paton Drive, Limestone, N.Y.. passed away Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at DeGraff Skilled Nursing Home in North Tonawanda, N.Y.
Born on March 14, 1950, in Apple Creek, Ohio, he was a son of the late Charles Jackson and Pauline Marie Hull Kirk Sr.
He graduated from Limestone High School in 1968.
After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts.
After his time in the military he lived in Jeffrey City, Wyo., for several years. In 1980 he returned to Bradford he was employed at Bradford Forest Products, Allegheny Bradford Corporation and Allegheny Store Fixtures.
During his free time he enjoyed digging for bottles, antiquing, hockey and the Buffalo Sabres.
Surviving is one daughter, Kristine (Kyle) Wheeler of Bradford; three grandchildren, Vance Webster, Tucker Webster, Jake Wheeler; three sisters, Diane Kirk of Limestone, N.Y., Linda (Jerome) Peterson of Bradford, and Susan (Donald) McAlpine of Limestone, N.Y.; three brothers, Charles (Barbara) Kirk of Custer City, James (Janet) Kirk of Bradford, and Kelly (Debbie) Kirk of Custer City; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his grandnephew, Peyton Kirk.
Friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Justin Peterson officiating. This funeral service will be streamed online for friends to view on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. To view this service, go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com. select the live stream funerals tab East Main, here you will find the video.
Committal services and military honors will be accorded by members of the United States Army and members of the American Legion Post 1560 of Limestone in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, 1000 Liberty Ave, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved