Kenneth Kirk, 70, of 650 Paton Drive, Limestone, N.Y.. passed away Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at DeGraff Skilled Nursing Home in North Tonawanda, N.Y.
Born on March 14, 1950, in Apple Creek, Ohio, he was a son of the late Charles Jackson and Pauline Marie Hull Kirk Sr.
He graduated from Limestone High School in 1968.
After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts.
After his time in the military he lived in Jeffrey City, Wyo., for several years. In 1980 he returned to Bradford he was employed at Bradford Forest Products, Allegheny Bradford Corporation and Allegheny Store Fixtures.
During his free time he enjoyed digging for bottles, antiquing, hockey and the Buffalo Sabres.
Surviving is one daughter, Kristine (Kyle) Wheeler of Bradford; three grandchildren, Vance Webster, Tucker Webster, Jake Wheeler; three sisters, Diane Kirk of Limestone, N.Y., Linda (Jerome) Peterson of Bradford, and Susan (Donald) McAlpine of Limestone, N.Y.; three brothers, Charles (Barbara) Kirk of Custer City, James (Janet) Kirk of Bradford, and Kelly (Debbie) Kirk of Custer City; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his grandnephew, Peyton Kirk.
Friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Justin Peterson officiating.
Committal services and military honors will be accorded by members of the United States Army and members of the American Legion Post 1560 of Limestone in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, VA Regional Office, 1000 Liberty Ave, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
