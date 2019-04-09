Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lannager. View Sign



He was born Feb. 9, 1954, in Bradford, a son of Kenneth E. and Helen Ordiway Lannager. On July 12, 2003, in Port Allegany, he married Polly J. Caulkins, who survives.

Mr. Lannager attended Port Allegany schools and served in the U.S. Army from 1974 until 1980.

Mr. Lannager was a truck driver for Taylor & Armstrong Construction of Eldred.

He enjoyed driving truck, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in the yard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven sons, Kenneth E. Lannager, Joseph M. (Amanda) Lannager, Issac L. Lannager, John (Krystal) Meade, all of Port Allegany; Joshua L. Lannager and Ronald J. Robinson, both of Bradford; Jose R. Crespo of Shinglehouse; two daughters, Heather L. Robins of Port Allegany and Cassi P. Crespo in Virginia; 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; one brother, Brad Lannager of Roulette; four sisters, Marian (Bob) Nagle of Smethport, Patricia (Artie) Pelchy of Coudersport, Robin (Mark) Williams of Philadelphia, and Sue Mitchell of Emporium; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Higley.

There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

PORT ALLEGANY - Kenneth M. Lannager, 65, of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) in UPMC-Hamot, Erie, with family by his sideHe was born Feb. 9, 1954, in Bradford, a son of Kenneth E. and Helen Ordiway Lannager. On July 12, 2003, in Port Allegany, he married Polly J. Caulkins, who survives.Mr. Lannager attended Port Allegany schools and served in the U.S. Army from 1974 until 1980.Mr. Lannager was a truck driver for Taylor & Armstrong Construction of Eldred.He enjoyed driving truck, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in the yard.In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven sons, Kenneth E. Lannager, Joseph M. (Amanda) Lannager, Issac L. Lannager, John (Krystal) Meade, all of Port Allegany; Joshua L. Lannager and Ronald J. Robinson, both of Bradford; Jose R. Crespo of Shinglehouse; two daughters, Heather L. Robins of Port Allegany and Cassi P. Crespo in Virginia; 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; one brother, Brad Lannager of Roulette; four sisters, Marian (Bob) Nagle of Smethport, Patricia (Artie) Pelchy of Coudersport, Robin (Mark) Williams of Philadelphia, and Sue Mitchell of Emporium; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Higley.There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time.Memorials, if desired, may be made to the .Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany. Funeral Home Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.

105 North Main Street

Port Allegany , PA 16743

(814) 642-2621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations