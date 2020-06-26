FARMERS VALLEY - Kenneth D. "Kenny" McCrobie, 59, of Bordell Road, passed away on Monday (June 22, 2020) unexpectedly at his residence.
Born Aug. 31, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, he was the son of Clarence and Wilma Friend McCrobie. In October of 1998 he married Emily Sue McCrobie, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2016. On May 5, 2019 at their home he married Cynthia "Cindy" Lewis, who survives.
Kenny was a 1979 graduate of Fort Hill (PA) High School. He was employed by Microtech Knives Inc. of Bradford for many years up until the time of his death.
Kenny was an avid dog lover, especially his dogs Genesis and Buddy. He loved being outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and camping; he also loved bargain hunting at yard sales.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cindy, are three sons, Joseph (Dystany) McCrobie of Cumberland, Maryland, Jonathan Howes of Cyclone, Joseph (Allison) Saltsgiver of Smethport; two daughters, Leslie (Jesse) Easton of Cumberland, Maryland, and Samantha (Michael) Young of Smethport; three step-children, Amanda (P.J.) Yandora of Treasure Lake, Pa, Shannon (Paul) DiDonato of Philadelphia, and Brook (Nate) Phillips of Stump Creek, Pa; 11 grandchildren Ashley, Isabella, Sienna, Annie, Bradley, Aiden, Dayton, Izabella, Nadalee, Cliffy and Brantley; six step-grandchildren, McKenzie, Taylor, Tabin, Troy, Christian and Luca; three brothers, Larry (Sharyn) McCrobie, Roger McCrobie, Kevin (Kimberly) McCrobie,; and five sisters, Hilda (Stan) Bell, Phyllis (Gary) Pivovarnik, Debra (Kenny) Welch, Sharon Frederick and Connie (Brian) Simmons.
In addition to his first wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Del McCrobie.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life at noon Saturday poolside at Hamlin Lake Park in Smethport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with expenses may be sent care of Samantha Young, 410 E. Main St. Smethport, PA 16749.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.
Born Aug. 31, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, he was the son of Clarence and Wilma Friend McCrobie. In October of 1998 he married Emily Sue McCrobie, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2016. On May 5, 2019 at their home he married Cynthia "Cindy" Lewis, who survives.
Kenny was a 1979 graduate of Fort Hill (PA) High School. He was employed by Microtech Knives Inc. of Bradford for many years up until the time of his death.
Kenny was an avid dog lover, especially his dogs Genesis and Buddy. He loved being outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and camping; he also loved bargain hunting at yard sales.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cindy, are three sons, Joseph (Dystany) McCrobie of Cumberland, Maryland, Jonathan Howes of Cyclone, Joseph (Allison) Saltsgiver of Smethport; two daughters, Leslie (Jesse) Easton of Cumberland, Maryland, and Samantha (Michael) Young of Smethport; three step-children, Amanda (P.J.) Yandora of Treasure Lake, Pa, Shannon (Paul) DiDonato of Philadelphia, and Brook (Nate) Phillips of Stump Creek, Pa; 11 grandchildren Ashley, Isabella, Sienna, Annie, Bradley, Aiden, Dayton, Izabella, Nadalee, Cliffy and Brantley; six step-grandchildren, McKenzie, Taylor, Tabin, Troy, Christian and Luca; three brothers, Larry (Sharyn) McCrobie, Roger McCrobie, Kevin (Kimberly) McCrobie,; and five sisters, Hilda (Stan) Bell, Phyllis (Gary) Pivovarnik, Debra (Kenny) Welch, Sharon Frederick and Connie (Brian) Simmons.
In addition to his first wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Del McCrobie.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life at noon Saturday poolside at Hamlin Lake Park in Smethport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with expenses may be sent care of Samantha Young, 410 E. Main St. Smethport, PA 16749.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.