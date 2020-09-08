ST. MARYS - Kenneth J. Mountain, 72, of 852 Weidow Crest Road, St. Marys, died on Saturday, (Sept. 5, 2020) at Penn Highlands Elk following a short illness.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1948, in Bethesda, MD, a son of the late John and Betty Stoddard Palmer.
On Dec. 28, 1991 in St. Marys, he married Dawn White Mountain, who survives.
Ken was a graduate of Ridgway High School and member of Shiloh Presbyterian Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 during the Vietnam War. He retired from West Penn Power after more than 26 years of service.
Ken was a big supporter of the Arbor Day Foundation and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. An avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, Ken was also a member of the St. Marys Sportsmens Club. He had a passion for classic cars, and was particularly fond of his 1976 Lincoln Continental Mark IV. He enjoyed watching the animals in his yard, and held a special place in his heart for his dog, Lucky.
In addition to his beloved wife of 28 years, Dawn Mountain, he is survived by a son; Todd Mountain and his wife Sue of Columbus, OH, by a daughter; Stella Cooper and her husband Kevin of Clayton, NC, by five grandchildren; Tyler, Sheldon, Lacie, Aaron, and Chase and by three great-grandsons; Cruz, Deezl, and Sawyer. He is also survived by four siblings; Jane (Joe) Tamburro of Florida, Keith (Shirley) Mountain of Tennessee, Rocky (Sue) Mountain of Bradford, and Ricky Mountain of Oregon. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service for Kenneth J. Mountain will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lynch-Green Funeral Home. Family and friends will be received at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com