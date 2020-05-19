Kensler "Bud" Alton Schultz, 92, formerly of West Washington Street, Bradford, passed away, Tuesday (May 12, 2020) in North Carolina.
Born Dec. 10, 1927, in Johnsonburg, he was a son of the late George and Mattie Burg Schultz. He was a 1947 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Sept. 20, 1952, in Bradford, he married Marilyn Reed Schultz, who died Nov. 3, 2003. On April 18, 2009, he married Andrea Huth Schultz, who survives.
While still in high school Bud started working at Proper's Greenhouse. In 1953 he joined the National Guard. He was activated to the United States Army and served in Korea until he was honorably discharged in 1965.
Bud returned from the service and continued to work at Proper's. In 1972 he purchased the business and operated it with his wife and two children. His career with Proper's lasted nearly 50 years.
Bud was a member of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, and the West Branch United Methodist Church. He was a member and past president of the Bradford Township Lions Club and the West Branch Community Club, and the Odd Fellows Club.
Bud worked many long hours, seven days a week, but still found time to enjoy many activities with his family, such as camping, boating, and snowmobiling. The highlight to his week was attending Buffalo Bills games with Sheldon Pugrant and friends.
Surviving in addition to his second wife is one son, Gary (Vivian) Schultz of Lewis Run; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Sean) Kittell, Heidi (Jason) Blatchley, Lindsey (Jake) Foster, Andy Schultz and Tyler Schultz; two great-grandchildren, Cole Blatchley and Brielle Blatchley; one son-in-law, Millard Taylor; three stepchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 51 years, Marilyn; one daughter, Pamela A. Schultz-Taylor; and three sisters, Shirley Vaughn, Val Jean Wolfe, and Joyceln Swanson.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Bud's life at a later date and time to be announced. Committal services and burial will be private at Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the SPCA, PO Box 133, Bradford PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 19 to May 26, 2020.