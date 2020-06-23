Kensler Schultz

Kensler "Bud" Alton Schultz, 92, formerly of West Washington Street, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (May 12, 2020) in North Carolina.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Bud's life on Friday, June 26, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. in the West Branch Community Center.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.