|
|
KANE - Kent Jenkins, 74, of 640 N. Tionesta Ave., passed away Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at UPMC Hamot.
Born Aug. 21, 1945, in Kane, he was a son of Allen and Frances Rink Jenkins. On Jan. 10, 1964, in Kane, he married Sherry Riggs, who preceded him in death.
Kent was employed at Stackpole for many years. He also obtained his bachelor's degree as an adult and worked at the Kane Area High School for several years. Kent was very involved in school sports and coached both football and baseball at many different age levels for many years.
Surviving are three daughters, Wendi (Kirk) Bator of Bradford, Michelle (Angelo) Costanzo of Kane and Kathy Douglas; a son, Allen (Cheryl) Jenkins of Roanoke, Va.; four grandsons, Angelo Costanzo III, Jacob Costanzo, Daniel Douglas and Wayne Clyde; a granddaughter, Kendra Clyde; and two sisters, Gayle Douglas and Peg Youngs.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jarret Costanzo; a granddaughter, Olivia Douglas; and a sister, Beverly Youngs.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bruce Kumher, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jarrett Costanzo Memorial Fund, PO Box 425, Kane, PA 16735 or the Olivia Douglas Scholarship Fund, Otto Eldred High School, 143 R.L. Sweitzer Dr., Duke Center, PA 16729.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4, 2019