More Obituaries for Kent Stauffer
Kent Stauffer


1959 - 2020
Kent Stauffer Obituary
Kent W. Stauffer, 60, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Bradford, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at Carolina Health Care Systems Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
Born July 14, 1959 in Rochester, Pa., he was the son of Barry R. and Joyce E. Bittner Stauffer, who survive.
Kent was a 1977 graduate of Bradford High School and received a bachelor's degree in business management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1981.
He was a life member of the Professional Golfers Association. He was a terrific player and teacher and was named one of the top 100 best teachers in America. He started his golf career in the Penn York Junior Golf League. Finished in the top 10 at the Pa. State High School Golf Championship twice, named 4 times on the NCAA All-American team, 3 times to the NAIA All-American Team. Finished in the top 25 at the U.S. Golf Open in Brookline, Mass in 1987. He also competed in 3 PGA tournaments and 2 Wakovia Classics. He also won several prestigious awards and tournaments in the Tri-State PGA Section in Pittsburgh, and the Carolina Section PGA in Charlotte, N.C. He was inducted into the IUP Hall of Fame in 2006.
Surviving in addition to his parents Barry and Joyce, are two daughters Brittany Hopfenspirger of Littleton, Colo., and Brianna Stauffer of Elbert, Colo.; four grandchildren, Taylor, Tatum, Teegan, and Carter, in Colorado; two brothers, Kirk (Teena) Stauffer, and Keith (Mary Anne) Stauffer, all of Bradford, and nieces Steffani Stauffer, Samantha Stauffer, and nephew Joshua Stauffer.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Kent's life at a later date and time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holllenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020
