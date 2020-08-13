Kevin McCrobie

SMETHPORT - Kevin Scott McCrobie passed away Tuesday (Aug. 11 2020), surrounded by his Fiancée Kim and his loving family. He resided in Smethport.

He was born July 30, 1964 in Mount Pleasant, PA. He was the son of Clarence and Wilma McCrobie

He was preceded in death by both parents, two brothers and one sister.

Surviving in addition to his Fiancée, Kim Smith, are three children, a son, Blake, and two daughters, Brooke and Brea, and their mother, Mary, all of whom reside in Georgia. He also had two grandchildren. His surviving siblings are two brothers, Larry McCrobie and his wife Sharyn McCrobie of Youngstown, OH, and Roger McCrobie of Smethport; and five sisters, Phyllis Pivovarnik and her Fiancée Gary Welch of West Virginia, Hilda Bell of Jeanette, Debra Welch and her husband Kenneth Welch of Limestone, NY., Sharon Frederick of Cumberland, MD, and Connie Simmons and her husband Brian Simmons of Rawlings, MD.

A private Celebration of Life will be held by his family.



