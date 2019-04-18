Kevin P. Slocum, 62, of Cyclone, passed away on Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1956, in Bradford, a son of the late John and Helena Neely Slocum.
He was a 1974 graduate of the Smethport Area High School and a graduate of the Williamsport Community College, Williamsport; where he earned his associate degree in heavy equipment operation.
On Nov. 5, 2016, in Bradford, he married Helen I. Barth, who survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force; having served from 1974 until his honorable discharge in 1976.
He was an avid fisherman who loved being on his boats. He was also the former treasurer for the McKean County Democratic Committee.
He owned and operated his own trucking company for several years prior to working for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the past 13 years.
In addition to his wife of two years, Helen Slocum of Cyclone, he is also survived by three children, Samantha Haney of Smethport, Adam Kocher of Clearfield and David Shoffner of Pittsburgh; one sister, Harriet Slocum of Rew; four granddaughters, Autumn Haney and Summer Haney of Smethport and Aria Delancey and Alexa Shoffner of Pittsburgh and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Neely and one sister, Cindy Byerly.
At his request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
