MESA, Ariz. - Kevin Michael Zampogna, 68, passed away on Friday (April 26, 2019) at his home in Mesa, Ariz.
Born in Kane, Pa., on Aug. 1, 1950, he was the oldest son of Michael and Mary Eileen Zampogna.
He worked for 44 years at the Futures Rehabilitation Center in Bradford, Pa., retiring in 2015. Kevin was a Special Olympics athlete, winning many medals and awards. His favorite pastimes were watching all kinds of sports and going out to eat with the family.
Kevin will be missed by his mother; two sisters, Maureen (Dennis) Naiberg and Bernadette Zampogna; brother, Terence (Debra) Zampogna; nieces, Leslie (Douglas Stanton) Tosh and Maggie Zampogna; nephews Brian Smith, George (Gemini Young) Smith, Shawn (Kathleen) Tosh, Christopher (Shahira Saad) Tosh, and Dustin (Courtney) Zampogna; six great-nieces; six great-nephews; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mesa, Ariz. Interment will be in St. Callistus Cemetery, Kane, Pa., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org.
Submit condolences at www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 2, 2019