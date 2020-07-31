Kiara Meyer

Kiara Lynn "Cupcake" Meyer, the infant daughter of Tyler E. Meyer and Brooke D. Bailey of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Brenda Bailey of Bradford and Troy (Kathryn) Bailey of Oakfield, N.Y.; paternal grandmother, Jodie Timblin of Bradford; two brothers, Silas Meyer and Kaius Meyer, both of Bradford; two aunts, Corey Mazzone and Brittany Bailey; one uncle, Cory Bailey; and several cousins.
A celebration for Kiara will be held at a later date to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.