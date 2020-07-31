1/
Kiara Meyer
{ "" }
Kiara Lynn "Cupcake" Meyer, the infant daughter of Tyler E. Meyer and Brooke D. Bailey of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Brenda Bailey of Bradford and Troy (Kathryn) Bailey of Oakfield, N.Y.; paternal grandmother, Jodie Timblin of Bradford; two brothers, Silas Meyer and Kaius Meyer, both of Bradford; two aunts, Corey Mazzone and Brittany Bailey; one uncle, Cory Bailey; and several cousins.
A celebration for Kiara will be held at a later date to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
