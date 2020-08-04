Kimberlea Middlebrough

Kimberlea S. Middlebrough, 66, of 1419 High Street Lewis Run, passed away Sunday, (Aug. 2, 2020), at her residence.
Born March 26, 1954 in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Richard A. and Mary Lea (Larson) Maitland, Sr. She was a graduate of Bradford High School and in 1994 graduated from Olean Business Institute.
On July 26, 1975 in St. Bernard Church, she married Joseph L. Middlebrough who preceded her in death on March 18, 2007.
Kim was employed as the Director of the Kane Senior Center for over 12 years.
Surviving are three daughters, Leasa Robinson, Nicole Middlebrough, both of Bradford, and Brandi (John) Buck, of Lewis Run; two grandchildren, Tyler Buck and Khloe Buck; and one sister, Amy Maitland, of Westline.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Richard A. Maitland Jr. who died May 9, 2020.
Services are private at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kane Senior Center, Evergreen Elm, or Beacon Light.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
