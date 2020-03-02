Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363

Kimberly Grigsby

Kimberly Grigsby Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Kimberly A. Grigsby, 61, of Arnold Avenue, passed away Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) in Olean General Hospital.
Born Sept. 15, 1958, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Charles E. and Rosalie C. Knapp Lewis.
Kimberly had worked in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, and most recently with Trucklite Co., Coudersport, before having to retire.
She was a lifetime resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.
She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, and a homemaker who loved being with her family.
Surviving are a son Mitchell A. (Patrisha) Dowell of Port Allegany; a daughter, Misty L. (David Smoker) Taylor of Port Allegany; longtime companion, Michael E. Taylor of Port Allegany; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Tracy J. (Clyde) Stone of Keating Summit; a brother, Terry D. (Amy) Lewis of Maurertown, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Sean E. and Michael L. Dowell; a daughter, Heather L. Dowell; and a brother, Lonnie L. Lewis.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (March 3, 2020) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, officiating. Burial will be in Portage Township Cemetery, Gardeau.
Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020
