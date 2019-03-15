Kimberly Sue Young O'Mara, 53, formerly of 474 South Kendall Ave., passed away Feb. 28, 2019.
|
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, in St. Bernard Church, where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church
95 E Corydon St
Bradford, PA 16701
