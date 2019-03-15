Kimberly O’Mara

Obituary
Kimberly Sue Young O'Mara, 53, formerly of 474 South Kendall Ave., passed away Feb. 28, 2019.
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, in St. Bernard Church, where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church
95 E Corydon St
Bradford, PA 16701
