|
|
ELDRED - Kristie Anne Chase, 45, of Elm Street, passed away on Friday (Sept. 6th, 2019) while surrounded by her loving family members and after a courageous battle against metastatic melanoma.
Born May 4th, 1974 in Bradford, she was a daughter of Daryl and Teresa Curcio Carpenter. On Oct. 3rd, 1998 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Eldred, she married Corey Chase, who survives.
Kristie was a graduate of Bradford Area High School, Jamestown Community College and the Continental School of Beauty Culture.
She had been employed at A Cut Above as a cosmetologist, Zippo Manufacturing Company as an assembler, a teacher's assistant at Otto-Eldred Elementary School, and later as an HES Shelter Manager for YWCA in Bradford.
Her activities included PTO President at the Otto-Eldred Elementary School, Nipperettes cheerleading coach, Nippers Girl's Softball coach, basketball and track scorekeeper at Otto-Eldred High School, competitive roller and ice skating, Old Home Days volunteer and a member of the YWCA.
Mrs. Chase loved helping people and volunteered many hours for charitable causes. Her generosity has touched many lives forever.
Kristie enjoyed the outdoors, and was very active in kayaking, 4-wheeling, roller blading, ice skating, fishing, "Zumba," and taking long walks with her family and friends. She also treasured her mermaid collection and liked to work on crafts with her friend Chyrie.
In addition to her husband of over 20 years, she is also survived by her two children, Holley A. Chase and Michael C. Chase; her Godmother and aunt Mary (Curcio) and uncle Robert "Bob" Culver, Uncle Joe and Aunt Jill Curcio, uncle and Godfather Mike and aunt Jan Curcio, uncle Jim and aunt Becky Curcio; and cousins Andy and Nick culver, Amber, Beth and Chris Curcio, Katie and Julie curcio, and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Loris (Woodin) and Joseph Curcio; and paternal grandparents Herbert and Dorothea (Kibble) Carpenter.
Her cheerful spirit, eternal optimism and her winning smile will be missed by her many friends and family.
A memorial Mass in celebration of Kristie's life will be held on Saturday (September 14th, 2019) at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church in Eldred with the Rev. Thomas E. Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael's Cemetery, Eldred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Savings Bank account set up by the Bradford YWCA in her children's names, or to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019