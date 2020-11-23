Kristine Marie "Mimi" Hillard, 71, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, of Southbridge, Mass., formerly of Bradford, New Gloucester, Maine, Grasonville Md., Gasport, N.Y., went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 22, 1949, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Maynard Ellwood and Alice Mae VanDyke Kelley.
Kristine was a 1967 graduate of Bradford Area High School, then attended one year at the Lancaster School of The Bible, and later graduated from the International School of Beauty in 1969.
On Aug. 16, 1969, in West Branch Evangelical United Brethren Church, she married Keith L. Hillard Sr., who survives.
Kristine worked alongside her husband for nearly 40 years as Village Missionaries and then District Representative for the Eastern US with Village Missions.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Rev. Keith Hillard Sr. of 51 years, are one daughter, Kelley Marie (Timothy) Kirschner of Breezewood; one son, Keith Lee (Robyn) Hillard Jr. of Southbridge; eight grandchildren, T.J. (Valerie) Kirschner, Kortney (Mace) Wilder, Kassey (Sam) Mowan, Mikayla Hillard, Kara Kirschner, Ethan Hillard, Titus Kirschner and Addison Hillard; two sisters, Kathy (Keith) Stickler of Swannanoa, N.C., and Cindy (Tom) Defibaugh of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., Bradford, and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. G. Edward Hillard and Rev. Timothy Kirschner co-officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
This funeral service will be streamed online for friends to view on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. To view this service, go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com
, select the live stream funerals tab, here you will find the video.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Village Missions, PO Box 197, Dallas, OR 97338-0197.
