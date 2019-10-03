Home

Lance Begin


1949 - 2019
Lance Begin Obituary
Lance H. Begin, 69, of 224 West Corydon St., Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Bradford, he was a son of Norman and Lois (Green) Begin.
On Aug. 24, 1994, in Limestone, he married Beverly A. (Weilacher) Begin, who preceded him in death on June 19, 2015.
He graduated from Bradford High School in 1967.
On Dec. 9,1968, he enlisted into the United States Navy, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged on April 16, 1971.
He was employed at Pennzoil Oil Company, he managed E-Z TV, and retired for health reasons as a truck driver for Knight Transportation.
Surviving is one daughter, Mikki (Lisa Bridge) Stuckey; one son, Michael Begin; two step daughters, Theresa (Chris) Overbeck and Rhonda O'Neil; one step son, James (Ginny) Fries; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one step daughter, Angela M. Fries-Fehringer.
At Lance's request no public services will be observed. Burial will be in Bryner Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
