SMETHPORT - Lance Christopher Davis, 41, of Crosby, passed away Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) in the Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford.
He was born Aug. 2, 1978 in Indiana, Pa., a son of Christopher and Barbara J. Julock Davis, who both survive.
Mr. Davis was a 1996 graduate of Purchase Line High School and attended IUP Police Academy.
Lance was employed as a salesman for Wyndham Resorts of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved being with his family and his faithful dog, "Bowser."
In addition to his parents of Crosby, he is survived by one brother, Dennis G. (Lara) Davis of Cranberry Township; two sisters, Amanda M. Davis of Eldred and Jethenia L. (Rodney) Shamberger of Blue Bell; two nieces, Grace Lynn Davis and Mila Annaliegh Shamberger; one nephew, Nathan Christopher Davis; his girlfriend. Rebecca Burstein, the Love of His Life; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport.
Memorials in Lance's name may be made at any animal shelter of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019