Larry C. Hursh, 70, of 2500 West Washington St., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, (March 16, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
Born on April 2,1949 in Irwin, he was a son of the late Clifford William and Geraldine (Watson) Hursh. After graduating high school, Larry served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, receiving an honorable discharge. He attended a two-year business school in Pittsburgh, graduating with an associates degree.
On April 19, 1985 in Dillon, NC, he married Linda K. (Lucas); they were married for 35 years.
Larry worked as a construction worker for several years in North Carolina and Florida, was a chimney sweeper for several years in Bradford, and then retired from Zippo Manufacturing as a Quality Control Inspector in 2005.
He was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Bradford, served as a deacon and adult Sunday School teacher for several years. He loved his Assembly of God family.
Larry loved many things especially fishing, hunting and taking care of his lodge in Willow Creek. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by everyone.
He is survived by his wife Linda; one daughter, Carrie Ann Hursh, of Colorado; sons Chad Hursh, of Washington State, Matthew (Jenn Mong) Hursh, of Bradford, James (Shelby) Shirey, of Ft. Mill, SC, Kenna Pax Shirey, of Wilmington, NC; a sister Penny (Rev. Philip) Palutro, of Bradford; a brother, Blair William Hursh, of Seminole, FL. and three grandchildren, Kennedy, Jack, and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law, Judy.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at the Abundant Life Assembly of God, to be announced at a later date.
Memorials if desired can be made to the Abundant Life Assembly of God, 140 Minard Run Road, Bradford, Pa, 16701 or the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA, 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020