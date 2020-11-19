Larry R. Reynolds, 81, of 805 South Kendall Ave., Bradford, passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born Oct. 30, 1939, in Kane, he was a son of the late Carl and Frances Baldwin Reynolds. He attended Bradford schools.
On March 9, 1961, in Bradford, he married Shirley A. Moore Reynolds, who died on May 17, 2013.
Larry worked for O'Mara Dairy and Upstate Milk, Larson and Hausler Oil Company, Bradford Township and retired as a mechanic for the Bradford Area School District.
He was a member of the Eagle's Club, and AAA. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and plowing snow.
Surviving are four daughters, Shirley Bunce, Betty Kelley, Tammy Slaugenhaupt and Cindy Lupold; four sons, David Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Rob Reynolds, and Mike Reynolds; two sisters, Jane Atwater and Debbie Anthony; two brothers, Dave Reynolds and Chris Reynolds; 22 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by three sisters, Kathy Dunmire, Betty Conklin, and Beverly Marsh, and two brothers, Neil and Paul Reynolds.
At Larry's request there will be no public services. Private services will be held for family at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. with the Rev. Dan Mills, pastor of the Bradford Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
