TURTLEPOINT-Larry M. Shelley, 79, of Route 155, passed away Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) in UPMC Susque-hanna Williamsport.
Born May 18, 1941, in Rixford, he was a son of Lawrence M. and Gladys M. Smith Shelley.
Larry was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1960. He also was a graduate of Mansfield State College, with a BS in Education, with a Mathematics & physics major. He taught in Otto-Eldred High School, and also Portville High School.
He was employed with Pittsburgh Corning Co., Port Allegany, as an electrician for several years, before his retirement.
Larry was a member of the Port Allegany Alliance Church, where he had been a Sunday school teacher and church greeter. He was a former EMT with the Port Area Ambulance Service. He enjoyed reading and music, which included playing the organ.
Surviving in addition to his sister, Gloria J. Chelgreen of Port Allegany, is a nephew, Shaun C. (Amy) Chelgreen of Kirkwood, MO, a great niece, Kaia M. Chelgreen and a great nephew, Barrett H. Chelgreen both of Kirkwood, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, William J. Chelgreen, and a nephew, Mark Aaron Chelgreen.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, with Rev. Stephen Kroh, pastor of the Port Allegany Alliance Church, officiating.
Due to the pandemic conditions, friends & family are to recognize social distancing and wearing a mask.
Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.