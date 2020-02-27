|
|
Larry Donald Smith Jr., 40, of Marion Avenue, Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at his residence.
Born Aug. 28, 1979, in Bradford, he was a son of Debra K. Rimer and her husband Bud McCool and Larry D. and his wife Vera Smith Sr., all of Bradford.
On June 25, 2011, in front of Dominic Cercone, he married Jamie L. Fetterman Smith, who survives.
He was a 1998 graduate of Limestone (N.Y.) High School.
Larry enjoyed NASCAR and Jeff Gordon, all motorsports, and fishing and hunting, and was a member of the Limestone Pentecostal Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jamie, is one daughter, Kalika Anderson; one son, Mason Wyant Smith; one sister, Kimberly Wingerder; three brothers, Shane Rimer, Donald Smith, and Greg Lewis. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Carol (Bill) Songer, maternal grandfather John Rimer Sr., and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at noon.
Memorials if desired may be made to the family in care of Debra Rimer 2658 Rt. 646 Rew, PA 16744
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2020