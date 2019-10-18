|
|
Larry Stranburg, 80, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at The Pavilion @ BRMC.
Born Sept. 9, 1939, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Oscar I. and Florence G. Danielson Stranburg.
Larry was a 1957 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Jan. 2, 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army, he was stationed in Germany and honorably discharged on Dec. 26, 1963.
He had worked as a petroleum lab specialist at Kendall-Witco Corp. for many years.
Larry is survived by his sister, Joan L. Stack of Bradford, two nieces, Kristie A. Stack of Limestone, N.Y., and Linda S. (Dennis) Thiel of Bradford; and two nephews, Jeffrey S. (Brenda) Stack of Bradford, and William O. (Kim) Stack of Lusby, Md.; and several great and grand nieces and nephews.
Family will be receiving friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Pierotti, pastor of The Emanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church, officiating. Military honors will be accorded immediately following the service by members of the Honor Gurad of the American Legion Post 108. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019