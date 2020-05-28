Larry Whitmore
1954 - 2020
Larry E. Whitmore, 66, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (May 24, 2020) at his residence from a brief illness.
Born on April 11, 1954, in Hanover, New Hampshire, he was a son of the late Donald E. and Barbara Upton Whitmore. He was a graduate of Kane High School in 1972.
Larry worked with his father at a saw mill in Kane for many years, then traveled around the country doing construction. He retired after 18 years working at Walmart in the Sports Department, and was currently employed at Kwik Fill on East Main.
He enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar especially Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sr., and the Buffalo Bills.
Larry is survived by his best friend, Marcia Whitmore; his sister, Diane (Kirk) Curthoys of Holland, N.Y.; and three nephews, Jamie, Jeffrey, and Justin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dale Whitmore.
At the families request there will be no services at this time; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Larry will be buried in his hometown of Rochester, Vermont.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.
