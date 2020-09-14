1/1
Lars Olsson
1943 - 2020
Lars Göran Christer Olsson, 77, of Frostproof, Fla., passed away on Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
He was born on July 12, 1943, in Vä, Sweden, a son of the late Sven Gustav and Lizzie Svensson Olsson.
On May 24, 1969, in the former St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Mount Jewett, he married Karen E. Hanson, who survives.
Prior to immigrating to the United States Lars worked for a corporate farm and served in the Swedish military. After immigrating he worked for Kessel Construction for 40 years.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Mount Jewett, and Lamb of God Lutheran Church, Haines City, Fla.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Karen Olsson of Frostproof, he is also survived by four children, Lars Erik Olsson of Bradford, Sven Daniel (Connie) Olsson of State College, Lisbet Annele (Andy) Neyman of Hamburg, N.Y., and Sten Joseph (Amy) Olsson of Fredrick, Md.; one brother, Sten Ake Lennart (Carin) Olsson of Sweden; one sister, Catharina (Richard) Mattsson of Sweden; 19 grandchildren, Benjamin, Abraham, Sami, Elijah, Jenevieve, Mihret, Mayla, Laurena, Carene, Ingrid, Sylvie, Anthony, Kiersten, Lauren, Daniel, Andrew, Thomas, Graham and Sven Erik; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Sven; two sisters, Gunnel and Lena; and one granddaughter, Frehiwot Olsson.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery, Mount Jewett.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 11 East Main St., Mount Jewett, PA 16740.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
