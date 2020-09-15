Laura Miller

Laura V. Miller, 98, a lifelong resident of Bradford, formerly of Nelson Avenue Apartments, passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born April 21, 1922, in Bradford, she was one of two daughters born to Nestor and Anna Marie Johnson Iverson. She was a 1940 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Oct. 12, 1943, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. She was assigned to the Aviation Women's Reserve Squadron-4 in San Diego, Calif., where she achieved the rank of sergeant. She was honorably discharged on Dec. 14, 1945.
On July 26, 1946, in Buffalo, N.Y., she married Thomas "Dick" Miller, who preceded her in death in 1981.
After the service Laura had been employed as a dental assistant in Buffalo. She returned to Bradford and worked at the YMCA, then worked for over 20 years for the Department of Public Assistance and retired as a caseworker supervisor in 1984.
She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church and Dorcas Society.
Surviving are two sons, Tom Miller of Bradford, and James (Nancy) Miller of Olean, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Evan (Karyn) Miller and Anna (Ryan) McCormick; one nephew, William (Susan) Morris; two cousins, Jan (Bruce) Burkness and Nan Nelson; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Eva (John) Rutherford, and one cousin, Donald (Betty) Nelson.
There will be no in person public services observed. Friends are invited to view virtually, Laura's funeral services on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Bruce Burkness, pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, officiating. Members of the United States Marine Corps will provide military honors at the conclusion of the funeral. Entombment will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
To stream her funeral, log into www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to: Futures Rehabilitation, Inc. 1 Future's Way Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com