SMETHPORT - Laura J. Vandermark, 67, of Smethport, passed away Thursday (June 11, 2020) at UPMC-Hamot of Erie.
She was born July 28, 1952 in Cuba, NY, a daughter of Julia V. Lathrop. On May 2, 1970, in Limestone, NY, she married Larry R. Vandermark, who survives. They were married for 50 years.
Laura was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family.
She was a member of the First Wesleyan Church of Bradford, where she was a member in the choir and a member of the VFW Post #2497 of Smethport.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Larry R. (Dani) Vandermark, Jr. of Moncure, NC; four daughters:, Laura J. (Samuel) Leone of Hamburg, Tonya K. (Louis Kolts) Riley of Bradford, Sandy L. Chamberlin of Bradford and Tracy L. (Ed) Jones of Smethport; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
At the family's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.