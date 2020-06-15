Laura Vandermark
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - Laura J. Vandermark, 67, of Smethport, passed away Thursday (June 11, 2020) at UPMC-Hamot of Erie.
She was born July 28, 1952 in Cuba, NY, a daughter of Julia V. Lathrop. On May 2, 1970, in Limestone, NY, she married Larry R. Vandermark, who survives. They were married for 50 years.
Laura was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family.
She was a member of the First Wesleyan Church of Bradford, where she was a member in the choir and a member of the VFW Post #2497 of Smethport.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Larry R. (Dani) Vandermark, Jr. of Moncure, NC; four daughters:, Laura J. (Samuel) Leone of Hamburg, Tonya K. (Louis Kolts) Riley of Bradford, Sandy L. Chamberlin of Bradford and Tracy L. (Ed) Jones of Smethport; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
At the family's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved