Laurie Ann Lingaton, 54, of 875 Main St., Duke Center, passed away Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Born May 26, 1965, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Edward Greek and of Cynthia Coldren Greek, who survives.
She was a 1983 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
Laurie was employed for 28 years at Zippo Manufacturing.
On Aug. 7, 1999, in the Duke Center United Methodist Church, she married Jason J. Lingaton who survives.
Laurie enjoyed, gardening, spending time with family, camping, campfires, rock and roll and country music, butterflies and loved all animals, especially her dog Princess.
Surviving is her mother, her husband of 19 years; three sisters, Valerie L. (Brian) Nichols of Duke Center, Patricia A. (Todd) App of Eldred, and Sandra J. (Todd) Burkhouse of Bradford; one brother, Kenneth E. (Cindy) Greek of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews, whom she adored like her own children.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., East Main Street, where at 5 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Rick Price, pastor of the Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701, or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 26, 2019