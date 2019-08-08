|
Laurie Ann Schuppenhauer, 56, of Bradford, passed away Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Buffalo General Medical Center, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Born Aug. 16, 1962, in Bradford, she is the daughter of Leonard W. Schuppenhauer of Bradford and the late Elizabeth M. Dickenson Schuppenhauer, who died July 23, 1997.
She was a 1980 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School. Laurie was employed at Owens Illinois for 15 years and later at Case Cutlery for 15 years. She loved all animals especially her cats.
Surviving in addition to her father Lenny, is one son, Uriah Schiappa of Bradford; one granddaughter, Leah Schiappa; one sister, Rose (Prime) Miley of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two brothers, Leonard (Ann) Schuppenhauer Jr., and Richard A. Dickenson, all of Bradford; and several aunts, uncles, including Gladys and Pat Vinca, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Dan Mills, pastor of the Bradford Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the SPCA
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 8, 2019