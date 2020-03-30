|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Austin, 78, of Bradford went to sleep in death on Friday (March 27, 2020) to await the fulfillment of the promise at John 5:28-29.
He was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Olean, N.Y., to Erwin L. and Martha V. Taylor Austin.
Larry graduated from Kane High School and worked in his family's bakery there prior to serving in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer in Fort Bliss, Texas. He was known as a Sharpshooter with a pistol, an Expert with the rifle, and received a good conduct medal. He loved firearms and target shooting.
Most people knew Larry as the manager of Sparkle Car Wash and Service Station. He dedicated over 35 years of service at Sparkle and many of you have stories to share about those years.
Larry was exceptionally compassionate and helpful to those in need. He enjoyed simple kindnesses like sharing pocket change with little ones, leaving treats out for the woodland creatures, and offering a hand to friends and strangers.
Surviving are three children, Terri Ingersoll of Ashville, N.Y., Dale (Diana) Austin of Moon, and Kimberly (Chad) Watson of Limestone, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Adrianna, Tissica, Elliott, Dylan, Alexa, Gabriel, and Lyla; and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Wayne) Bobenrieth; and many nieces and nephews including Virginia (Doug) Butler of Bradford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Clayton and E. Leroy Austin Jr.; daughter, Laura Schultz; and great-granddaughter, Serenity.
The family will be postponing a celebration of life until a time when it is safe to reunite in a joyful gathering.
Memorials may be made to the Bellrun Community Club at 2525 Bells Run, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 in contribution to the upkeep of the Bells Run Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020