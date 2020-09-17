KANE - Lawrence "Larry" A. Ross, 89, of Kane and formerly of Mount Jewett, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 15, 2020), at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born July 7, 1931, in Kane, Larry was a son of Alan F. Ross and Agnes Benson Ross. On March 17, 1956, he married Marilyn A. Johnson Ross.
Larry faithfully served in the United States Army as a Sergeant in the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. Before his retirement in 1996, Larry had a varied career: as a dairy farmer, a salesman for Ralston Purina, a maintenance worker at Kane Community Hospital, a truck driver for Quaker State, and a plant operator for the Mount Jewett Borough Water Authority. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Mount Jewett, where he dedicated much of his time to the Mount Jewett Hunger Project. Larry enjoyed tending to his gardens, woodworking, painting, and reading. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and trading stories over a cup of coffee.
Surviving are three sons, Erik (Megan Inghram) Ross of Mount Jewett, Bill (Wendy) Ross of Meadville, and Karl (June) Ross of Kane; 11 grandchildren, Joel (Gillian) Lee, Korin (Charles) Hoskinson, Dane Lee, Hannah Ross, Timothy (Jhoana) Ross, Zachary Ross, Tyler (Amber) Ross, Nathaniel Ross, Noah Ross, Mark Ross, and Martin Ross; a brother, Charles (Marty) Ross of Norton, KS; a brother-in-law, Don (Marianne) Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; a loving companion, Sherillyn Ruggiers; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and two sisters, Mary Ellen Ross and Betty Faes.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public service. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, 1 Boyd Street, Mount Jewett, PA 16740. Donations may also be made to the Mount Jewett Hunger Project, the Kane Senior Center Sparrow Project, or the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.
