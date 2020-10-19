Lawrence A. Smith Jr., 95, of 25 Chris Drive, Bradford, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on Aug. 18, 1925, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Lawrence A. and Margaret Armstrong Smith Sr.
Larry graduated from Bradford High School in 1943. He was active in football, basketball, and track, having the opportunity of playing on the 1941-1942 basketball team that played in the first finals for the State Playoffs from Bradford High.
He joined the United States Navy in 1943, having served in the submarine and anti-submarine warfare in the American and European Theaters during World War II. He had the distinction of having participated in the sinking of two German submarines in the American Theater as well as others in the European Theater.
Larry was an Alumnus of Lehigh University, class of 1950. He also attended Williamsport Technical Institute, as well as several U.S. Navy supporting courses, and had briefly taught Anti-Submarine Tactics at the U.S. Naval Academy.
He was recalled to active duty in April of 1950 during the Korean War, retiring from the Navy in 1953 as a Chief Petty Officer.
On April 24, 1954, in St. Bernard Church, he married Joyce M. Slattery with the Rev. Martin Grady presiding. Joyce died on Nov. 25, 1972, of cancer.
Lawrence worked for W.H. McQuilkin Plumbing Co., later known as McQuilkin Plumbing Co., He assumed ownership of McQuilkin Plumbing Co., as a partner with his brother, Jim, after his father retired.
He retired from the company in 1990 but continued as a supporting member until June of 2001. At that time he became a supporting member of Smith Brothers Plumbing and Heating Co., with his two sons, Larry and Mark.
Larry was a past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. No. 234 and a past Trustee of that Elks Lodge. He was a member of the City of Bradford Plumbing Board and the UCC Board of Appeals for many years. He also belonged to the L.O.O.M No. 124, American Legion Post 108, Italian American Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2432.
He was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouting as well as an active supporter for the McKean County Patrol Trip to Washington, D.C., for many years.
Larry had many fond memories of the deer hunting camp days and as time passed on, he was to assume "Mother" of the group.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia A. Chamberlain of Barton, N.Y., and Julieanne Stanton of Jamestown, N.Y.; and two sons, Lawrence A. Smith III of Bradford and Mark J. Smith of Bradford; and 12 grandchildren, Kyle, Brian, Eric, Rod, Janelle, Katie, Christopher, Grant, Todd, Zach, Evan, Aubrie; and 11 great-grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one granddaughter, Colleen Chamberlain; one great-granddaughter, Autumn Rose Smith; and one brother, James Smith.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church at which time funeral services will be held with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, officiating. Military Honors will be accorded outside church after the service by members of the United States Navy and by members of the American Legion Honor Guard. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; or St. Bernard Church Building Fund, PO Box 2394 Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com