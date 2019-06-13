KANE - Leland Erway, 76, of 1443 West Valley Road, Smethport, died Monday (June 10, 2019) at his residence.
Born March 8, 1943, in Niagara Falls, NY, he was a son of the late Elwood and Dorothy Erway.
Leland had done carpentry and electrical work for various employers.
Surviving are a son, Duane Erway of Kane; a daughter, Tara Erway of Mount Jewett; several grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 13 to June 20, 2019