Service Information Cummings Funeral Home Inc. 151 Greeves Street Kane , PA 16735 (814)-837-8370 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Cummings Funeral Home Inc. 151 Greeves Street Kane , PA 16735 Funeral service 1:00 PM Cummings Funeral Home Inc. 151 Greeves Street Kane , PA 16735



Born Nov. 11, 1956, in Warren, he was a son of the late Milton and Virginia Boyd Swanson. On August 23, 1974, in Sheffield, he married Christine Bires who survives.

Lee was an inspector for the Pennsylvania DEP and Shell and Seneca Resources but his favorite jobs were husband, father and grandfather.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Clarendon VFW. He also was a member and past chief of the Ludlow VFD and belonged to the Kane Fish and Game Club.

He was an avid shooter and spent countless hours doing shooting and reloading with and for friends and family.

He also enjoyed traveling with his wife on both his motorcycle and in their Corvette, visiting old and new places alike.

Lee never passed up an opportunity to spend time with his boys and grandchildren. He spent several years as the boys' baseball coach, and rock band Dad, and since then, traveling to watch any and all sports or performances in which the boys and grandchildren participated.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Christine Swanson, are two sons, Dan (Tina) Swanson of Ludlow and Ben (Trisha) Swanson of Kane; three grandsons, Joshua Swanson, Evan Swanson and Soren Swanson; a granddaughter, Kylie Swanson; a sister, Candace (Jim) Lambka of Wetmore; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Daniel "DB" and Arlene "Cubby" Bires; and an aunt, Alice Bramer.

Friends will be received Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc., where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Patrick Lenox, District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church of Kane, officiating. Burial will be in Sheffield Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ludlow VFD or the

Online condolences can be expressed at

