Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
Eldred, NY
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
Eldred, PA
1947 - 2019
Leon Frost Obituary
ALLEGANY, N.Y. - Leon L. Frost, 72, formerly of the Eldred, Pa., area, passed away at his residence on Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) following a lengthy illness.
Born April 27, 1947 in Olean, he was the son of David Nelson Frost and Mable E. Bogaurdus. On Sept. 16, 1965, in Eldred, he married Georgia "Sue" Yose, who survives.
Mr. Frost had attended Otto-Eldred High School and was a longtime resident of the Eldred area.
Leon was employed by the VanDerHorst Manufacturing Co. as a supervisor in Olean for many years; later he had been employed by the Olean General Hospital up until his retirement in custodial services.
Leon loved hunting, fishing, trapping and collecting ginseng, as well as watching Western movies. He also enjoyed collecting books as well as reading and studying history.
Surviving are one son, Jeffrey (Kelly Caster) Frost of Olean; five daughters, Robin (Eric Bartholomew) Frost of Ischia, Ruthetta (Rex) Miller of Hinsdale, Rebecca Hathaway of Allegany, Renee (Matthew) Johnston of Eldred and Anna Frost of Duke Center, Pa.; 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene (Carol) Frost of Port Allegany, Pa., and Wilbert Frost of Olean; and one sister, Joyce Miller of Portville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by three great-grandchildren, Marcus A. and Matthew D. Bartholomew, and Matthew A. Chapman; three brothers, David, Frank and Walter Frost; and a sister, Maxine Miller.
Friends may call Tuesday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, from 2 to 4 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with the Rev. James Cannistraci officiating. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019
